SIA Engineering Holds 42nd AGM in Singapore

SIA Engineering Co (SG:S59) has released an update.

SIA Engineering Company Limited successfully conducted its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a quorum present on July 19, 2024, at the PARKROYAL Collection Marina Bay in Singapore. The meeting, chaired by Mr Tang Kin Fei, involved the introduction of the Board of Directors and key attendees, and featured a briefing by Tricor Singapore Pte. Ltd. on electronic voting procedures for shareholders.

For further insights into SG:S59 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.