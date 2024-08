Si6 Metals Uncovers High Lithium Potential in Brazil

Si6 Metals Limited (AU:SI6) has released an update.

Si6 Metals Limited has unveiled promising assay results from soil samples at its Padre Paraíso lithium prospect, indicating high lithium concentrations up to 140 ppm across two distinct zones. These findings, within a 3km pegmatite corridor in Brazil’s Lithium Valley, suggest strong potential for lithium mineralization, bolstering the company’s exploration confidence. Si6 now plans to intensify exploration activities to further assess the prospect’s potential as a substantial lithium resource.

For further insights into AU:SI6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.