SI-BONE, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Si-Bone ( (SIBN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Si-Bone presented to its investors.
SI-BONE, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in the development of innovative technologies for the surgical treatment of sacropelvic disorders. The company is renowned for its minimally invasive solutions and has a strong presence in the global medical device industry.
In its third quarter of 2025, SI-BONE reported significant financial growth, with worldwide revenue reaching $48.7 million, marking a 20.6% increase compared to the previous year. The company also achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA margin of 5% and generated positive cash from operating activities, highlighting its financial stability and operational efficiency.
Key financial metrics for the quarter included a U.S. revenue increase of 21.2% to $46.4 million, a gross margin improvement to 79.8%, and a net loss reduction of 30.6% to $4.6 million. Additionally, the company reported a 27% growth in active U.S. physicians and a 16% increase in average revenue per territory, reflecting strong market demand and effective expansion strategies.
Looking ahead, SI-BONE has raised its 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $198 million to $200 million, anticipating a year-over-year growth of 18% to 20%. The company remains focused on leveraging its asset-light business model to drive innovation and maintain its trajectory of profitable growth.