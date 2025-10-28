Shuanghui Development Reports Growth in Sales and Profit for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WH Group ( (HK:0288) ) just unveiled an update.

Shuanghui Development, a subsidiary of WH Group, reported a 5.9% increase in external sales volume of meat products for the nine months ending September 2025, reaching 2.49 million metric tons. The company’s total operating income rose by 1.2% to RMB44,653 million, while net profit attributable to owners increased by 4.1% to RMB3,959 million, indicating stable growth and a positive financial performance.

More about WH Group

WH Group Limited is a leading company in the meat processing industry, primarily involved in the production and sale of meat products. The company holds a significant market position with a focus on expanding its operations in China through its subsidiary, Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 24,861,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$94.94B

