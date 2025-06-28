SHS Holdings Ltd. Holds EGM to Discuss Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SHS Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:566) ) has shared an update.

SHS Holdings Ltd. held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on May 29, 2025, to discuss important resolutions, including a Proposed Acquisition. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Ng Han Kok, Henry, and involved a voting process by paper poll. A key point of the meeting was the conditional nature of Ordinary Resolution 2 on the approval of Ordinary Resolution 1. Mr. Teng Choon Kiat abstained from discussions and voting related to the Proposed Acquisition, ensuring transparency and adherence to governance protocols.

