Shriro Holdings Announces Board Changes and Director Resignations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Shriro Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SHM) ) has shared an update.

Shriro Holdings Limited has announced significant changes to its board of directors, with Mr. John Murphy withdrawing his nomination for re-election and Mr. Brian Bunker resigning as a director. These changes follow the sale of shares by major shareholders Ariadne Australia Limited and D2A Holdings Pte Ltd. The company is in the process of appointing a new non-executive director to fill the casual vacancy, with further announcements expected once the appointment is finalized. The board has also decided to withdraw the resolution for Mr. Murphy’s re-election from the upcoming AGM.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SHM) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shriro Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:SHM Stock Forecast page.

More about Shriro Holdings Ltd.

Shriro Holdings Limited is a leading consumer products marketing and distribution group operating in Australia, New Zealand, USA, China, and exporting globally. The company markets and distributes a wide range of company-owned brands such as Everdure, Omega Altise, and Robinhood, as well as third-party brands like Casio, Pioneer, Grohe, and American Standard. Their product offerings include calculators, watches, musical instruments, audio products, kitchen appliances, and various heating and cooling products.

Average Trading Volume: 403,564

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$60.76M

Learn more about SHM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue