Shriro Holdings Announces Board Changes and Director Resignations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Shriro Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SHM) ) has shared an update.
Shriro Holdings Limited has announced significant changes to its board of directors, with Mr. John Murphy withdrawing his nomination for re-election and Mr. Brian Bunker resigning as a director. These changes follow the sale of shares by major shareholders Ariadne Australia Limited and D2A Holdings Pte Ltd. The company is in the process of appointing a new non-executive director to fill the casual vacancy, with further announcements expected once the appointment is finalized. The board has also decided to withdraw the resolution for Mr. Murphy’s re-election from the upcoming AGM.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SHM) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shriro Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:SHM Stock Forecast page.
More about Shriro Holdings Ltd.
Shriro Holdings Limited is a leading consumer products marketing and distribution group operating in Australia, New Zealand, USA, China, and exporting globally. The company markets and distributes a wide range of company-owned brands such as Everdure, Omega Altise, and Robinhood, as well as third-party brands like Casio, Pioneer, Grohe, and American Standard. Their product offerings include calculators, watches, musical instruments, audio products, kitchen appliances, and various heating and cooling products.
Average Trading Volume: 403,564
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: A$60.76M
Learn more about SHM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.