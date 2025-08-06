Shree Digvijay Cement Announces 80th AGM Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd. ( (IN:SHREDIGCEM) ) is now available.

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd. has announced the details of its 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for August 29, 2025, to be held via video conferencing. The announcement includes information about the AGM, the annual report for the fiscal year 2024-25, remote e-voting details, and the record date, reflecting the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements and its commitment to shareholder engagement.

More about Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 34,030

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 12.25B INR

