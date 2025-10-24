Shoppers Stop to Engage with ICICI Securities in Investor Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shoppers Stop Limited ( (IN:SHOPERSTOP) ) has issued an update.

Shoppers Stop Limited has announced that its senior management will meet with representatives from ICICI Securities on October 29, 2025. The meeting is part of the company’s ongoing engagement with investors and analysts, and no unpublished price-sensitive information will be shared. This initiative reflects Shoppers Stop’s commitment to transparency and maintaining strong relationships with its stakeholders.

Shoppers Stop Limited is a prominent player in the retail industry, offering a wide range of products including apparel, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. The company focuses on providing a premium shopping experience through its department stores across India.

