Shopper360 Limited Holds AGM for FY 2025

Shopper360 Ltd. ( (SG:1F0) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shopper360 Limited held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year ending May 31, 2025, at the Olive Ballroom in Singapore. The meeting, chaired by Executive Chairman and Group Managing Director Ms. Chew Sue Ann, included the presence of the Board of Directors, management, and other stakeholders. The AGM proceeded with the necessary quorum and addressed the proposed resolutions as outlined in the notice dated September 9, 2025. The absence of Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Mr. Zaffary Bin Ab Rashid was noted, but the meeting continued with the agenda as planned.

More about Shopper360 Ltd.

Shopper360 Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the retail industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing retail marketing services and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 90,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$5.55M

