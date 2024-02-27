Shoal Point Energy Announces Share Consolidation

Shoal Point Energy (TSE:SHP) has released an update.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. has announced a share consolidation, where shares will trade on a 2-for-1 basis starting February 29, 2024, under the symbol ‘SHP’. Post-consolidation, the company is expected to have approximately 25.45 million shares, down from over 50.9 million. Meanwhile, Shoal Point continues its legal action against the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for alleged expropriation of exploration interests.

