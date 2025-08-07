Shiyue Daotian Group Approves Share Award Scheme at EGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:9676) ).

Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd. held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on August 7, 2025, in Beijing, where shareholders voted on a special resolution. The resolution, which involved the adoption of a Share Award Scheme and the authorization for the Board to manage related matters, was passed with an overwhelming majority, receiving 99.82% of the votes in favor. This decision reflects strong shareholder support and is likely to impact the company’s future operations by potentially enhancing employee incentives and aligning interests with shareholders.

More about Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd Class H

Average Trading Volume: 15,320,784

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$15.89B

