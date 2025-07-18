Shirble Department Store Announces Change in Hong Kong Share Registrar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Ltd. ( (HK:0312) ) has shared an announcement.

Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Ltd. has announced a change in its Hong Kong Share Registrar, effective from August 1, 2025. The new registrar will be Union Registrars Limited, and all applications for registration and transfer of shares should be directed to them from the effective date. This change is part of the company’s operational adjustments and may impact how stakeholders manage their share-related transactions.

More about Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Ltd.

Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the retail industry. It is focused on department store operations, providing a variety of consumer goods to its market.

Average Trading Volume: 883,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$247M

Learn more about 0312 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue