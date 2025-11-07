Shipping Corporation of India Schedules Investor Presentation for Q2 FY26 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shipping Corporation of India Limited ( (IN:SCI) ) has provided an announcement.

The Shipping Corporation of India Limited has announced an investor presentation in compliance with SEBI regulations, scheduled for a conference call to discuss the financial results of the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26. This presentation is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially influencing investor decisions and market perceptions.

More about Shipping Corporation of India Limited

The Shipping Corporation of India Limited operates in the transportation industry, primarily focusing on the shipping of goods. The company plays a significant role in transforming logistics and supply chain operations, impacting various stakeholders in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 391,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 116.5B INR

