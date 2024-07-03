SHIP HEALTHCARE Bolsters Corporate Governance

Ship Healthcare Holdings (JP:3360) has released an update.

SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS emphasizes its commitment to robust corporate governance, aiming for sustainable growth and increased corporate value through transparent and fair decision-making, respect for shareholder rights, and active engagement with stakeholders. The company highlights the importance of diversity in its workforce and has made strides in promoting women and non-Japanese individuals, although measurable diversity targets have yet to be set. Additionally, SHIP HEALTHCARE is focused on enhancing its sustainability initiatives and improving climate-related disclosures in line with TCFD recommendations.

