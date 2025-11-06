Shinsho Corporation Announces Interim Dividend Distribution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shinsho Corp. ( (JP:8075) ) just unveiled an update.

Shinsho Corporation has announced an interim dividend distribution following a resolution at their Board of Directors meeting. The dividend per share is set at 53 yen, with a total dividend amount of 1,408 million yen, sourced from retained earnings. This decision aligns with the company’s policy of maintaining stable dividends, with a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 30% or higher, or a dividend per share of 100 yen, whichever is higher. The annual dividend is projected to be 106 yen per share, reflecting the company’s commitment to shareholder returns amidst recent performance trends and business environment considerations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8075) stock is a Buy with a Yen2682.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shinsho Corp. stock, see the JP:8075 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shinsho Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 53,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen62.21B

For detailed information about 8075 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

