Shing Chi Holdings to Convene Annual General Meeting with Key Resolutions

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Ri Ying Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1741) ) has issued an announcement.

Shing Chi Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), set to occur on March 19, 2025, in Hong Kong. During the AGM, shareholders will vote on various resolutions, including the adoption of audited financial statements, reappointment of auditors, and re-election of directors. Additionally, the meeting will address the authorization for directors to manage the company’s share issuance, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Ri Ying Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 139.47%

Average Trading Volume: 5,568,137

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$76M

Learn more about 1741 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.