Shin Nippon Biomedical’s Q1 Profits Decline

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (JP:2395) has released an update.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. reports a decrease in revenue and profit for the first quarter of FY2025, with significant year-on-year declines in operating profit and profit attributable to owners. Despite this, the company maintains its dividend forecast and projects an overall revenue increase and recovery in profits by the end of FY2025. The financial position shows a slight decrease in net assets and equity ratio compared to the previous quarter.

