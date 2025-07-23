Shimizu Bank Completes Disposal of Treasury Shares for Director Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Shimizu Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8364) ).

The Shimizu Bank, Ltd. has completed the payment for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock remuneration for its directors. This move, resolved in a board meeting on June 24, 2025, involved the disposal of 17,854 shares at a price of 1,400 yen per share, totaling 24,995,600 yen. This action is part of the bank’s strategy to align the interests of its directors with those of its shareholders, potentially impacting its governance and stakeholder relations.

