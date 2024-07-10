SHIKIGAKU Reports Solid Performance and Stability

SHIKIGAKU Co., Ltd. (JP:7049) has released an update.

SHIKIGAKU Co., Ltd. has reported an improvement in their consolidated financial results for the three months ending May 31, 2024, with an 11.2% increase in net sales and positive figures across operating and ordinary profits, as well as profit attributable to owners, which starkly contrasts the losses reported in the previous year. The company’s total assets stand at 4,500 million yen with a capital adequacy ratio of 51.0%, indicating a solid financial position. No dividends were paid or forecasted, and there were no significant changes in subsidiaries, accounting policies, estimates, or retrospective restatement.

