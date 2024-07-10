SHIKIGAKU Co., Ltd. Reports Record-Breaking Quarter

SHIKIGAKU Co., Ltd. (JP:7049) has released an update.

SHIKIGAKU Co., Ltd. reported a strong start to FY2/25 with consolidated sales up 11.2% year-over-year to a record ¥1,330m, and a positive operating profit (OP) of ¥90m, marking three consecutive quarters of profitability. The Organizational Consulting segment also saw record sales of ¥1,159m, with a notable increase in sales per consultant. The Sports Entertainment sector experienced a significant 43.4% increase in sales to ¥170m and achieved profitability in the first quarter.

