Shield Therapeutics Reports Strong ACCRUFeR® Sales and Study Progress

Shield Therapeutics (GB:STX) has released an update.
Shield Therapeutics has completed recruitment for its Phase 3 study in China, aimed at filing an NDA for ACCRUFeR®, a treatment for iron deficiency in patients with IBD. Meanwhile, the company reports strong sales of ACCRUFeR® in October, maintaining their aim to achieve a revenue target of $31.5 million for 2024. With promising market performance and strategic partnerships, Shield is poised for significant growth in the iron deficiency market.
