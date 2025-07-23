Shield Therapeutics Doubles ACCRUFeR® Revenues in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Shield Therapeutics ( (GB:STX) ) is now available.

Shield Therapeutics reported a significant increase in Q2 2025 net revenues for its product ACCRUFeR®, doubling from Q1 to $12.8 million, with a notable rise in prescriptions and average net selling price. The company’s cash reserves were bolstered by milestone payments from international partners, supporting its trajectory towards cash flow positivity by the end of 2025. This robust performance underscores the growing market adoption of ACCRUFeR® and its potential to become the preferred oral iron therapy for patients with iron deficiency, reinforcing Shield’s strategic market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:STX) stock is a Hold with a £2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shield Therapeutics stock, see the GB:STX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:STX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:STX is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects financial distress despite strong revenue growth and positive corporate events. Technical indicators suggest momentum but potential for a pullback, while poor valuation metrics weigh heavily on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:STX stock, click here.

More about Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on addressing iron deficiency with its innovative product ACCRUFeR®/FeRACCRU® (ferric maltol). This product is the first and only FDA-approved oral iron therapy for iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia, offering a novel mechanism of absorption. Shield has established exclusive licensing agreements for the development and commercialization of ACCRUFeR® in various global markets, including the U.S., Europe, China, and Japan, among others.

Average Trading Volume: 1,115,391

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £36.98M

For detailed information about STX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue