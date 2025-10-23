Shield Therapeutics Achieves Record Quarterly Performance with ACCRUFeR®

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shield Therapeutics ( (GB:STX) ) has issued an update.

Shield Therapeutics reported its strongest quarterly performance to date, with a 15% increase in ACCRUFeR® prescriptions over the previous quarter, achieving net revenues of $13.1 million. The company remains on track to become cash flow positive by the end of 2025, driven by strategic marketing initiatives and strong sales efforts, marking a significant milestone in its operational progress.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:STX) stock is a Buy with a £0.10 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:STX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:STX is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by the company’s robust technical performance, indicating strong market momentum. However, significant financial weaknesses, including negative profitability and cash flow issues, weigh heavily on the score. Valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further impact the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on addressing iron deficiency with its innovative product ACCRUFeR®/FeRACCRU® (ferric maltol). The company has launched ACCRUFeR® in the U.S. through a collaboration with Viatris and has licensed rights to other pharmaceutical companies for markets outside the U.S., including Europe, China, and Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 4,017,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £81.23M

