SHF Holdings Announces Leadership Transition and Strategic Shift

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest announcement is out from SHF Holdings ( (SHFS) ).

On January 28, 2025, Sundie Seefried, co-CEO of SHF Holdings, announced her intention to resign effective February 28, 2025, but will remain on the Board. Terry Mendez, a business transformation expert, will become the sole CEO after Seefried’s departure. This transition is part of Safe Harbor’s strategic planning initiative aimed at maximizing shareholder value and strengthening its market position in the cannabis financial services sector.

More about SHF Holdings

Safe Harbor Financial, a fintech company, is a leader in providing financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry. The company offers compliance, monitoring, and validation services to financial institutions servicing cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, maintaining high standards of accountability and transparency.

YTD Price Performance: -9.29%

Average Trading Volume: 229,362

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $21.21M

For a thorough assessment of SHFS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.