Sheung Yue Group Reports Annual Loss Amid Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Sheung Yue Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1633) ).

Sheung Yue Group Holdings Limited announced its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025, reporting a significant decline in revenue and gross profit compared to the previous year. The company faced a loss of HK$9,652,000, attributed to increased costs and an impairment loss on right-of-use assets, impacting its financial performance and potentially affecting its market positioning.

More about Sheung Yue Group Holdings Limited

Sheung Yue Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the construction and engineering industry. The company focuses on providing construction services, including civil engineering works, in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 157,973

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$38.35M

Learn more about 1633 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue