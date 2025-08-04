Sheung Yue Group Corrects AGM Document Lodging Deadline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sheung Yue Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1633) ) has shared an update.

Sheung Yue Group Holdings Limited has issued a supplemental announcement regarding a typographical error in its notice and circular related to the annual general meeting. The error pertains to the deadline for lodging transfer documents with the share registrar to qualify for attendance at the AGM, which should be 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 21 August 2025, instead of Monday, 25 August 2025. This correction ensures stakeholders have accurate information for participation in the meeting, maintaining transparency and proper communication.

Average Trading Volume: 250,852

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$49.99M

