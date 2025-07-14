Shenzhou International Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shenzhou International Group Holdings ( (HK:2313) ) has issued an update.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 27, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns, potentially influencing its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Shenzhou International Group Holdings

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited operates in the textile and garment industry, focusing on the production of knitwear and related apparel. The company is known for its comprehensive manufacturing capabilities and serves a global market, providing products to various international brands.

YTD Price Performance: -5.11%

Average Trading Volume: 5,818,992

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$86.44B

