Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial Approves Key Resolutions at Extraordinary General Meeting

An announcement from Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corp. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2411) ) is now available.

Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corp. Ltd., a company incorporated in China, announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions at its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting. The key resolutions included the adoption of a Restricted Share Unit Scheme for H Shares and the authorization for the Board to manage related matters. This development may enhance the company’s governance and align shareholder interests, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2411) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corp. Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2411 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corp. Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 7,190,306

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.74B

Find detailed analytics on 2411 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

