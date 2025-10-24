Shenzhen Investment Subsidiary Engages in Significant Loan Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shenzhen Investment ( (HK:0604) ) has shared an announcement.

Shenzhen Investment, through its indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary Shenzhen Taiyuntong, has entered into a Loan Agreement with its shareholders Shum Yip Terra and Shenzhen Metro Real Estate. The agreement involves providing loans totaling RMB2.53 billion, distributed proportionally based on shareholding interests, with a fixed annual interest rate of 0.05% over a 36-month term. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, subject to reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from circular and shareholders’ approval. The transaction highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to support its subsidiaries without requiring additional security or guarantees, potentially impacting its financial structure and stakeholder interests.

