Shenzhen Investment Holdings Reports Mixed Toll Revenue Performance

The latest announcement is out from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company ( (HK:0737) ).

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited reported its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company experienced a decline in average daily toll revenue across its GS Superhighway and GZ West Superhighway by 2% and 13% respectively, while the Coastal Expressway saw an 11% increase. Traffic volume remained relatively stable with minor fluctuations, indicating a mixed performance in operational metrics. The results highlight the company’s ongoing challenges and opportunities within the infrastructure sector, impacting its revenue streams and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0737) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.00 price target.

More about Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on infrastructure development, particularly in the operation of major highways in the Shenzhen area. The company operates key expressways including the GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and the Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), serving as vital transportation links in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 200,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.58B

