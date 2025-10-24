Shenzhen Investment Holdings Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company ( (HK:0737) ) has issued an announcement.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced a change in its board of directors. Ms. Siyan Chen has resigned as a non-executive director due to other work commitments, effective October 24, 2025. She has confirmed no disputes with the company. Ms. Xiao Yang, with over a decade of experience in corporate investment and infrastructure financing, has been appointed as the new non-executive director. Her appointment is expected to bring valuable expertise to the company’s operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0737) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company stock, see the HK:0737 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company

Average Trading Volume: 200,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.58B

See more insights into 0737 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue