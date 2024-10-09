Shenzhen Holdings Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company (HK:0737) has released an update.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for October 24, 2024, to discuss and approve the financial results for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024. This notice emphasizes the company’s commitment to transparency and governance, as it involves key executive and non-executive directors.

