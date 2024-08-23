Shenzhen Expressway Reports Strong July Toll Revenue

Shenzhen Expressway Co (HK:0548) has released an update.

Shenzhen Expressway Corporation Limited has released its unaudited toll revenue data for July 2024, showcasing significant earnings across various expressways in the Guangdong province and other regions. The company emphasizes that these figures are preliminary and subject to adjustments due to the toll revenue sorting process and inter-network toll collection, advising investors to consider these statistics with caution.

