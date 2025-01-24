Shenzhen Expressway Issues Profit Warning for 2024

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Shenzhen Expressway Co ( (HK:0548) ) is now available.

Shenzhen Expressway Corporation Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant decline in net profit for the year 2024 compared to 2023. The expected decrease is attributed to reduced investment income from a previous project, adverse weather conditions affecting operations, toll-free periods during holidays, increased maintenance costs, and asset impairments, signaling potential challenges for stakeholders.

More about Shenzhen Expressway Co

Shenzhen Expressway Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the infrastructure industry with a focus on toll road management and related services.

YTD Price Performance: -4.26%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $3.11B

