Shenzhen Expressway Co. Shareholder Resolutions Passed

Shenzhen Expressway Co. has successfully passed all resolutions from its recent shareholder meetings, as detailed in their August 23, 2024 notices. With a strong shareholder turnout, representing nearly 64% of voting rights, key decisions were made despite abstentions from major shareholder SZ International and its associates on certain resolutions. The meetings were attended by both in-person and virtual participation of the company’s directors, reflecting active engagement in the company’s governance.

