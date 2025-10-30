Shenzhen Expressway Co Reports September 2025 Toll Revenue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shenzhen Expressway Co ( (HK:0548) ) has shared an announcement.

Shenzhen Expressway Co announced its unaudited toll revenue for September 2025, highlighting significant earnings from various expressways in Guangdong province and other regions. The Outer Ring Project and GS Expressway were notable contributors to the revenue. The announcement cautions investors about potential discrepancies between unaudited and final figures due to estimation processes and inter-network toll collection, advising cautious interpretation of the data.

More about Shenzhen Expressway Co

Shenzhen Expressway Co is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating primarily in the toll road industry. The company focuses on the development, operation, and management of toll highways, with a significant presence in Guangdong province and other regions in China.

Average Trading Volume: 2,683,931

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.62B

See more data about 0548 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

