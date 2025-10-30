Shenzhen Expressway Co Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Shenzhen Expressway Co ( (HK:0548) ) is now available.

Shenzhen Expressway Co’s third quarterly report for 2025 indicates a slight increase in revenue by 1.34% for the quarter and 3.24% for the first nine months of the year. However, the company experienced a decline in total profit and net profit attributable to owners by 14.15% and 14.96%, respectively, for the quarter. Despite these declines, the net profit for the first nine months showed a 7.01% increase, and net cash flows from operating activities rose by 31.12%. The report highlights fluctuations in financial metrics, which may impact stakeholders’ perceptions and the company’s market positioning.

More about Shenzhen Expressway Co

Shenzhen Expressway Co is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the investment, construction, and management of highways and related infrastructure projects. The company operates within the transportation infrastructure industry, focusing on the development and management of expressways and other road-related projects.

Average Trading Volume: 2,683,931

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.62B

Learn more about 0548 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue