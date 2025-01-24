Shenzhen Expressway Co Reports December 2024 Toll Revenue

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Shenzhen Expressway Co ( (HK:0548) ) has issued an update.

Shenzhen Expressway Co announced its unaudited toll revenue for December 2024. The data reveals a mixed performance across its expressway projects, with the Qinglian Expressway experiencing a decline in year-over-year revenue due to a technology improvement project. This announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s operational performance, although it cautions that the figures are preliminary and subject to revision.

More about Shenzhen Expressway Co

Shenzhen Expressway Co is a company operating in the infrastructure sector, primarily focusing on the construction, operation, and management of toll highways. The company operates several expressways across various regions in Guangdong province and other provinces in China, with a strategic emphasis on enhancing transportation connectivity.

YTD Price Performance: -4.26%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $3.11B

