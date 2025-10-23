Shenzhen Expressway Co Announces 2025 Q3 Results Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shenzhen Expressway Co ( (HK:0548) ) has provided an update.

Shenzhen Expressway Co announced that it will hold its 2025 Third Quarterly Results Presentation and Online Investor Meeting on October 31, 2025. The event will be conducted online via the Panorama Global Roadshow platform, allowing shareholders and investors to participate and engage with the company’s executive team. This presentation is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and keep stakeholders informed about its financial performance and strategic direction.

Shenzhen Expressway Co is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the construction, operation, and management of toll highways and roads. The company focuses on infrastructure development and plays a significant role in the transportation sector, contributing to regional connectivity and economic growth.

