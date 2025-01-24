Shenzhen Expressway Announces Major Capital Contribution to GSZ Company

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Shenzhen Expressway Co ( (HK:0548) ) has provided an update.

Shenzhen Expressway Co, along with its subsidiaries, has announced a capital contribution to GSZ Company, with Hopewell China Development and Guangdong Highway Construction contributing RMB3,285 million and RMB4,015 million, respectively. This move is part of a strategic transaction that positions Bay Area Development, a company under Shenzhen Expressway, to hold significant equity interest in GSZ Company, thereby potentially enhancing its market presence and aligning with its long-term growth strategy. The transaction is categorized as both a discloseable and connected transaction under the relevant Listing Rules, indicating compliance and transparency in the process.

More about Shenzhen Expressway Co

Shenzhen Expressway Co is a subsidiary of Shenzhen International, primarily focusing on infrastructure and development projects, specifically in the construction and management of expressways within the Bay Area in China.

YTD Price Performance: -4.26%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $3.11B

