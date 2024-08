Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited (HK:0218) has released an update.

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited is set to hold a board meeting on August 30, 2024, to discuss the interim financial results of the first half of the year and consider declaring an interim dividend. The meeting will convene at Three Pacific Place in Hong Kong and will involve key executive and non-executive directors.

