Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited Enters New MOU with SWHYG for Connected Transactions

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited ( (HK:0218) ) just unveiled an update.

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited has entered into a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SWHYG, effective from September 2025 to May 2028, replacing the previous 2022 agreement. This MOU involves continuing connected transactions that require independent shareholders’ approval due to their scale, exceeding 5% of asset, revenue, and consideration ratios, and involves amounts over HK$10 million. An Independent Board Committee and an Independent Financial Adviser have been appointed to ensure the transactions are fair and in the best interest of the shareholders. The company plans to dispatch a circular with detailed information to shareholders by mid-August 2025.

More about Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment banking, brokerage, and asset management services. The company is a significant player in the Hong Kong market, with a substantial shareholder, SWHYG, holding a 64.9% interest in its issued share capital.

Average Trading Volume: 9,078,173

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.92B

