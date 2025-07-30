Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited Announces Positive Profit Alert for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited ( (HK:0218) ) has shared an update.

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited has issued a positive profit alert, indicating a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the first half of 2025. The company expects to report an unaudited consolidated profit after tax of between HK$55 million and HK$65 million, compared to a loss of HK$37 million in the same period of 2024. This improvement is attributed to the company’s strategic optimization of asset allocation, prudent risk management, and cost control, which have driven revenue growth in its core business areas.

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on institutional services and trading, wealth management, and corporate finance. The company is based in Hong Kong and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

