Shenwan Hongyuan Announces Key Management Change

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited ( (HK:0218) ) just unveiled an update.

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited has announced a change in its company secretary and authorized representative roles, effective from August 5, 2025. Mr. Cheung Kai Cheong Willie has resigned, and Ms. Lin Sio Ngo, who has over 20 years of experience in corporate secretarial and administration management, has been appointed as his successor. This change is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its corporate governance and administrative capabilities.

More about Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing a range of investment and financial services. The company is incorporated in Hong Kong and is part of a larger group that offers various financial products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 9,078,173

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.92B

