Shengli Oil & Gas Plans Key August Board Meeting

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd. (HK:1080) has released an update.

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 26, 2024, to discuss the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and to consider the declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting will be crucial for investors looking for insights into the company’s recent performance and dividend prospects.

