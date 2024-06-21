Shell Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has purchased a substantial number of its own shares for cancellation on June 21, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program announced earlier that year. The transactions occurred across multiple trading venues with set parameters in compliance with regulatory rules for on-market and off-market share repurchases. This strategic move is aimed at returning value to shareholders and is in line with the company’s previously disclosed buy-back plans.

