Shelf Drilling Secures Lucrative Contracts in Nigeria

Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) has released an update.

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. has announced new contracts for its jack-up rigs in Nigeria, including a three-year contract for the Shelf Drilling Achiever and a two-year extension for the Adriatic I, with options for further extensions. These agreements total a combined contract value of USD 234 million, excluding mobilization and demobilization revenue, and provide substantial revenue visibility for the company into 2025 and beyond.

For further insights into SHLLF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.