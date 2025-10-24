Sheffield Green Ltd. AGM Resolutions Unanimously Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sheffield Green ( (SG:SGR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sheffield Green Ltd. announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting for FY2025. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, approval of a final dividend, pre-approval of directors’ fees, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors, all of which were unanimously supported by shareholders, indicating strong confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

