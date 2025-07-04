Shaw Brothers Holdings to Discuss Key Cooperation Framework Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shaw Brothers Holdings Limited ( (HK:0953) ) has provided an announcement.

Shaw Brothers Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for July 25, 2025, to discuss and potentially approve the terms of a Cooperation Framework Agreement. This agreement involves investment projects and artiste engagements with CMC, Huaren Wenhua, and their associated companies. The resolutions, if passed, will authorize the directors to implement the agreement and related transactions, which could significantly impact the company’s operations and strategic partnerships.

More about Shaw Brothers Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,198,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$220M

