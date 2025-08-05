Shattuck Labs Announces $103M Private Placement Funding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Shattuck Labs ( (STTK) ) is now available.

On August 5, 2025, Shattuck Labs announced an oversubscribed private placement expected to raise up to approximately $103 million, led by OrbiMed and other investors. The funds will support the clinical development of SL-325 through multiple Phase 2 trials for inflammatory bowel disease and potentially other autoimmune diseases, with operations funded into 2029. The private placement involves shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants, with the proceeds contingent on certain regulatory clearances and conditions.

Spark’s Take on STTK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STTK is a Neutral.

Shattuck Labs’ overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and negative profitability being the most impactful factors. Technical analysis indicates bearish market sentiment and oversold conditions, while valuation metrics show a lack of profitability and dividend yield. These factors contribute to a low stock score, highlighting the need for operational improvements and revenue growth.

More about Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of potential treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company is focused on pioneering novel therapeutics targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily receptors, with a lead program centered around SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody.

Average Trading Volume: 233,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $35.07M

